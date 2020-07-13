Rochester COVID-19 testing sites consolidated into one location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you’re looking to get tested for the coronavirus at a Rochester testing site you’ll now only have one options.

Mayo Clinic’s Northwest site was shut down and consolidated into the drive-through location at Graham Park.

Jason Post with Mayo Clinic says it was a joint agreement between Olmsted County, Mayo Clinic Health System and Olmsted County Medical Center.

Post says the consolidation is meant to help with resource management by utilizing swabs and personal protective equipment better, among other things.

He explained, “We want to make sure we're providing the best experience for our community. We'll continue to examine our processes and streamline those as much as we can. We want to ensure that wait times are acceptable for our community members.”

Currently wait times on-average are an hour and a half during peak times. Mayo Clinic suggest patients try to avoid the busiest time which are early mornings and Monday as the busiest day.

The clinic says instead go later in the day for hopefully shorter wait times.

On a week-day average Post says the site will now see about 600 to 700 patients come through for testing. That number was previously divided between the two locations.

Post says they’re aware of the increase in patients at the one site may cause issue but they’re monitoring the situation and will make changes accordingly.

Post added, “We'll continue to look at if we need to change any processes; if we'll need to add to our testing sites here by adding another tent or increasing the number of vehicles that we need to test at one time but we'll continue to look at that and make changes as needed.”

Hours will remain weekdays 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and weekends 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to operate testing sites in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, and Red Wing.