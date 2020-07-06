Rochester Boys & Girls Club shuts down over COVID concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester is temporarily closing after two staff members showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. The organization issued the following statement on the matter:

"Safety is the number one priority at Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus. On July 5, we learned that two Club staff members had exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 during the July 4 holiday weekend, resulting from a suspected exposure outside of Club."

"We are collaborating with the appropriate public health officials and adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to privately inform anyone determined to have been in close contact with these individuals. We are also in ongoing communication with these individuals, who are following strict medical guidelines and will remain in quarantine as recommended by doctors."

"While we await the results of COVID-19 testing, and support contact-tracing efforts, our Club will be closed, as a precautionary measure, on Monday and Tuesday (July 6-7). We want to be clear that this precautionary closure is the result of possible exposure outside the Club environment. We do not have reason to believe that Club members or staff have experienced an exposure at Club."

"In the event that either staff member tests positive for COVID-19, all parents and staff will be notified immediately, and further guidance will be offered."

"If you are having symptoms that align with COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider or, if you do not have a healthcare provider, please contact your local health department immediately and indicate that you may have been exposed to the virus."

"We continue to work with local public health officials and are taking all precautionary measures regarding deep cleaning and sanitizing of Club facilities to ensure the safety of members, staff and volunteers. In the meantime, we are advising all our Club staff, families, and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by the CDC. We will continue to keep you updated during this very challenging time."

"Thank you for your care and consideration of the health of our entire Boys & Girls Club family. As always, we remain committed to our Club kids, their families, and our community. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact one of us. We’d be happy to discuss with you."

Sincerely,

Mikala Hora, Unit Director

Chad Campbell, Chief Executive Officer