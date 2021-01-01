Rochester Boards Question Suggested Charter Changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's Park and Library boards are speaking out about suggested changes to the city's charter.

The leaders of both boards sent a letter to city council members expressing disapproval of the proposed changes, which Park Board President Linnea Archer says would take away decision-making power from the citizen-run groups, and grant them to the city council.

Archer adds the proposed changes would limit opportunities for regular people to get involved in local government, while not seeming to solve any existing issue.

"Besides the fact that we're worried it's taking away another opportunity for people to be involved in their community and make decisions in their community, we're a little confused as to what problems these are solving," Archer told KIMT News 3. "It seems like changes are being made with no driving force behind them."

KIMT has reached out to Rochester's charter commission to better understand the rationale for these suggested changes, but has yet to receive a response.

Archer says the charter commission will vote on these changes during their meeting January 12th. If they are passed by the commission, they'll be sent to city council for consideration.