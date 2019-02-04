Rochester Bloom Project terminated

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After 4 years in the making, the Bloom Project has been terminated.

In December, the developer came to the city of Rochester and stated they wanted to only move forward with phase 1 of the project. Phase 1 was the residential part of the project. They said once they were finished with phase 1, they’d do a study to decide if phase 2 was still feasible.

The city agreed contingent upon if they sent back a written proposal…but the city heard nothing back.

At Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, it was decided that the Bloom Project will not be moving forward anymore.

The city will now search for other plans in the future.

Councilmember Michael Wojcik requested that the city staff not do anything more with the Bloom Project developers without first checking in and getting approval with the council members.