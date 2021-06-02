Rochester Harriet Bishop Elementary students say farewell to building with brick-breaking celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the school year comes to a close next week, students at Harriet Bishop Elementary in Rochester are saying farewell to their school. It will be torn down and a new elementary school will be built on the site.

Tuesday students from each grade were given a mini hammer, safety glasses, and a replica hard hat to help break the bricks.

The new school will be set further back at the same site toward West Circle Drive.

Planning for the new concept began around a year ago.

When the district did a study about enrollment capacities, they found the need to expand facilities.

The new building will house 720 students compared to the current 400.

The new larger building will have more natural lighting and more up-to-date classrooms.

Jason Woodhouse with CRW Architecture and Design, says, “It's been a year, year and a half in the making, so to get to this point where it's actually coming real is fun to see. The district has done a great job to celebrate the old school that's been around a long time, but also celebrate the new school that will benefit them for many years to come.”

Two new schools will be built in addition to rebuilding Bishop and Longfellow elementary schools to double student capacity.

“Some of these students will transfer to Overland for a year, and then come back here when it's a new school. So it's fun to celebrate that as well as students that won't come back here they get to see the school go out and celebrate that,” Woodhouse says.

Demolition on the current building is set for July, with construction set to wrap up in August of next year on its replacement. It will be open for school next fall.