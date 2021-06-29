Rochester Auto Care installing CatClamps on catalytic converters

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Auto Care is taking a step to prevent thieves from stealing catalytic converters. Since last week, owner Todd Lange and his team have been installing CatClamps on them.

Lange says he's tested the new devices before making a decision to install them for his customers.

"If you want to install something like this, it's insurance more than anything. May your converters be stolen with this item or device, yes, but it's very very difficult."

The CatClamp goes around the exhaust system almost like a cage to keep the converter in place. It is effective and will cost between $300-$350 for installation. Lange is working though to keep the price of installing them low.

"I know a lot of people that have had converters stolen. It's very very frustrating."

Anyone who would like one can either make an appointment or walk into Rochester Auto Care.