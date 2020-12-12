Rochester Athletic Club's twist on annual tradition

The holiday season is in full swing. While this year has looked very different than year's past, it’s not stopping families from celebrating some of their favorite traditions

Nearly 250 people usually attend the Rochester Athletic Club's annual Christmas event indoors with a breakfast buffet.

This year-- they had to make some rearrangements.

The club held a drive-thru Santa parade today in the parking lot to keep spirits bright for members and their families.

Jodi Hass, who runs the kids club at Rochester Athletic Club, wanted to provide a little bit of normalcy for families.

She explains, "We thought this would be a really great way to interact with the community-- we're closed-- at least this is a great way to see some of our members, which is great, and then meet some new people in the community."

The drive- thru kicked off with a letter to Santa, followed by socially-distanced pictures with the jolly fellow, and wrapping up with a craft to take home.

Kids dropped off their letters to Santa so that he can make his list - and check it twice.

The Salvation Army was also there ringing bells to collect donations -- and even an appearance from The Grinch.

Staff made sure to keep this event COVID-safe by wearing masks, social distancing, and having food items pre-packaged.

Hass says, “We really wanted to make sure that we were able to come up with a new idea to not miss out on it. It's so big for us."

During the gym shut down, staff have been working to rearrange equipment to allow distance as they prepare to reopen whenever the governor's order is lifted.