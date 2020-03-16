Rochester Athletic Club to close doors Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - In light of Rochester Public Schools closing on Wednesday as part of a statewide mandate to combat the coronavirus, a local gym is following suit.

The Rochester Athletic Club will be closings its doors effective Wednesday, and will remain closed as long as schools are shut down, or when trusted resources share that it is alright to reopen.

College student Zach Bubany is home on Spring Break from the University of Minnesota-Morris, which has switched to online classes for the time being, and is shooting hoops with his Dad, who is concerned about the virus.

"Even if he doesn't have it, he's afraid like, 'I'm a carrier, I don't want to risk it.' That's usually his mindset, he's always on the safer side."

He's seen more sanitizer being added, and more people are taking care to wipe down equipment after use. Bubany and his Dad even brought their own basketball to the gym to avoid cross contamination.

"I definitely think it's a little bit of a different atmosphere. Everyone's like minded, like, 'don't cough on me, cover your cough, be careful what you touch or how much you touch.'"

Members will receive a prorated credit for the amount of time the club is closed. RAC will decide on the potential extension of remaining closed by March 25.