Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - For more than two months, the Rochester Athletic Club has tried to manage the pandemic. During this time, the RAC has offered online fitness classes to help their members stay in shape.

But something wasn't quite there.

"We're craving some social experience," RAC group fitness director Sarah Cima said.

Since they can't bring classes inside, they've brought them outside, giving members a chance to interact with one another.

"They've expressed great appreciation for the fact that they can gather in a group and have an experience that feels more real," Cima said.

Sarah and her team lead classes Monday-Friday. They have two sessions a day, one at 8:30-9:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 4:30-5:30 p.m.. All classes are weather permitting.

Each session is capped off at nine members. Every person is separated 10 feet by markings on the pavement. The goal is to keep everyone safe.

"We bring out towels and sanitizing solution as well as Clorox wipes and hand sanitizers," Cima said.

She isn't sure when the RAC will open, but they will continue to keep going.

"We will continue to offer outdoor classes as long as we need to, in order to accommodate our membership needs," she said.

Minnesota has not announced when gyms and fitness centers will reopen.