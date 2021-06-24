Rochester Art Center unveils its 2021 'Art4Trails' projects in city parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Art Center has unveiled its 2021 'Art-4-Trails’ projects throughout various Rochester parks.

Kristopher Tiffany, originally from Arizona, is the name behind the piece in Slatterly Park, a now Rochester resident and stained glass artist.

One of four artists selected to display their talents for the fifth year of the public art installations along bike trails in Downtown Rochester.

The artists each received a 3,000 dollar stipend for these temporary installations.

One Rochester resident on his walk says it would be nice to see more artwork like this in the Med-City.

“It's nice that they do that for the city of Rochester and that kind of enhances this park a little bit too, I think the more things they do like this that's when they'll get more people out here looking at some of these areas like this,” says Lawrence Meyer.

He adds, “I’ve noticed some other spots where they've done some art around Rochester too, and it really looks nice. I think it draws people.”

Each temporary installation will be available to purchase from the artists after a year of placement on the Art-4-Trails sites.

Other art installations can be found at the River Landing at Third Street Southeast, Silver Lake Park, and Mayo Park East.