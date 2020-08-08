Rochester Art Center shows a different side of masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We've heard and seen a lot about masks during the pandemic. The Rochester art center is showing the public that a mask can mean so much more than a face covering to protect yourself from COVID-19.

Pre-pandemic masks symbolized many different things.

The word can be associated with emotions such as happiness and grief.

Masks have been typically worn on holidays like Mardi Gras and Halloween or even during wars. Amy Garretson is the education and community outreach manager at the Rochester art center. Saturday, she organized a grief mask-making workshop. She says this workshop highlights the different meanings behind a mask and serves as a way to cope with the pandemic.

"Rochester is the city of health, and part of that is emotional health and wellbeing," said Garretson. "We have to remember our mental health is also part of our physical health. I think this is a great opportunity to bring to the Rochester community to remember that mental health piece."

Saturday's workshop was done in conjunction with an exhibit here called "Grief Unmasked."