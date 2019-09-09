Rochester Art Center says goodbye to Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit, recognizes Suicide Prevention Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final day to view Rochester Art Center's Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit is Tuesday. To bid farewell to the exhibit and recognize Suicide Prevention Week, RAC hosted a Mental Health Monday.

"Suicide is a significant public health problem. It's the second leading cause of death in teenagers outside of accidents, so we wanted to build on both the recognition of suicide prevention week and what Mind Matters might teach us about that," says executive director Brian Austin.

RAC will have a new mental health-focused event in October.