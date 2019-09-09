ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final day to view Rochester Art Center's Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit is Tuesday. To bid farewell to the exhibit and recognize Suicide Prevention Week, RAC hosted a Mental Health Monday.
"Suicide is a significant public health problem. It's the second leading cause of death in teenagers outside of accidents, so we wanted to build on both the recognition of suicide prevention week and what Mind Matters might teach us about that," says executive director Brian Austin.
RAC will have a new mental health-focused event in October.
Related Content
- Rochester Art Center says goodbye to Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit, recognizes Suicide Prevention Week
- Mental Health Help and Suicide Prevention Resources
- Austin Art Center displays exhibit on black art
- New mental health exhibit creates conversation, shares stories of artists
- Rochester Recognized for Sustainability
- Rochester Art Center says profits are up
- New mental health clinic opens in Rochester
- Gov. Walz visits Rochester, talks mental health
- Rochester Public Schools focusing on mental health
- Reaction to suicide prevention bill
Scroll for more content...