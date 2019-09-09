Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Rochester Art Center says goodbye to Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit, recognizes Suicide Prevention Week

The exhibit ends Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final day to view Rochester Art Center's Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit is Tuesday. To bid farewell to the exhibit and recognize Suicide Prevention Week, RAC hosted a Mental Health Monday.

"Suicide is a significant public health problem. It's the second leading cause of death in teenagers outside of accidents, so we wanted to build on both the recognition of suicide prevention week and what Mind Matters might teach us about that," says executive director Brian Austin.

RAC will have a new mental health-focused event in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Image

New Electronic Speed Signs

Image

Wellness Center Proposal

Image

Keep the Bike Club Alive

Image

DSP Recognition Week

Image

Schools urge crosswalk safety

Image

Search continues for missing man

Image

Filling open jobs in North Iowa with program

Image

My Money: Looking at CD rates

Image

My Money: Tips when building a new home

Community Events