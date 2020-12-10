Rochester Art Center reflects on 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Art Center reflects on this difficult year and all the Center has accomplished, despite the pandemic.

The Rochester Art Center had a virtual conversation with the Rotary Club of Rochester about how this year has gone and what to look forward to next year.

KIMT News 3 sat in on the conversation.

Executive Director, Pam Hugdahl, says the art center has adapted during the pandemic.

They have started to host more virtual events for the community.

The Center is currently closed due to the Governor's orders, but is looking forward to opening again December 18th.

A few new programs were started this year.

One program is with Mayo Clinic.

The Art Center held specialized pain rehabilitation workshops for teens at Mayo Clinic.

Hugdahl believes art takes on added importance during a pandemic.

"Arts offer significant health benefits. There's actually studies that show a correlation between lower blood pressure by just going into a museum," Hugdahl says.

The Rochester Art Center celebrates its 75th Anniversary next year.

The beginning of the year will feature an exhibit with artwork from the founding of the center.