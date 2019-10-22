Rochester Art Center looking for new executive director

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The executive director of the Rochester Art Center (RAC) is stepping down.

It was announced Tuesday evening that Brian Austin will leave by the end of 2019.

“RAC has a 70 plus year legacy within the Minnesota arts community,” says Austin. “I’ve been honored to have had the opportunity to bring RAC forward from a period of uncertainty and instability into the upcoming new decade with strength, resilience and a robust brand identity.”

Austin became executive director in 2017 and is credited with stabilizing the Center’s finances, improving technical operations, and building confidence in funders and community partners.

“Brian’s strategic plan, creative initiatives and managerial oversight has readied RAC for its next stage of development”, said Tracy Austin, RAC Board Chair.

The RAC Board will begin the process of finding a new executive director.