Clear

Rochester Art Center looking for new executive director

Brian Austin
Brian Austin

Brian Austin to leave by the end of 2019.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 7:24 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 7:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The executive director of the Rochester Art Center (RAC) is stepping down.

It was announced Tuesday evening that Brian Austin will leave by the end of 2019.

“RAC has a 70 plus year legacy within the Minnesota arts community,” says Austin. “I’ve been honored to have had the opportunity to bring RAC forward from a period of uncertainty and instability into the upcoming new decade with strength, resilience and a robust brand identity.”

Austin became executive director in 2017 and is credited with stabilizing the Center’s finances, improving technical operations, and building confidence in funders and community partners.

“Brian’s strategic plan, creative initiatives and managerial oversight has readied RAC for its next stage of development”, said Tracy Austin, RAC Board Chair.

The RAC Board will begin the process of finding a new executive director.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple

Image

RPS School Bond Referendum

Image

Fall Attraction: The Nightmare-Haunted Hike

Image

Rochester Public Library Moving Forward

Image

Name Released in Austin Death Investigation

Image

Austin police ID woman found dead on sidewalk

Image

Restoring Fountain Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 6:30a Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester council moving forward with circulator

Community Events