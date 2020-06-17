Rochester Area ReStore is seeing more customers since reopening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you even walk through the doors at Rochester Area Restore, you can see they're taking the new safety precautions seriously.

ReStore is requiring everyone to wear masks and use hand sanitizer and they have signs placed throughout the entire store reminding customers to keep their distance. Manager, Amanda Kintzi, said they're only allowing up to 20 customers inside at once to also help. ReStore is a thrift store, owned and operated by Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. So if you donate items there or make purchases, that's helping out them out as well.

You can find a bunch of furniture and home items at the ReStore and Kintzi said since they've reopened, customers keep coming in looking for things to complete their projects. "That has been like the overwhelming amount of support we've been getting is people coming in and saying, 'oh, I need to get this, I need to get this for a project I'm working on,'" explained Kintzi. "So it's been amazing. And then on the other side of it, obviously we're making money for Habitat for Humanity."

The ReStore is only open for shopping from Wednesday through Saturday and if you want to donate items, you can do that through a no contact drop off on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.