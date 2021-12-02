Rochester Area Housing Coalition announces plan for more affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday the Rochester Area Housing Coalition announced a plan that will span several years - aimed at bringing down the cost of housing in Olmsted County.

Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County previously pledged $10 million and $4 million respectively toward the effort, and Thursday Mayo Clinic announced an additional $5 million contribution.

Rochester area housing coalition says they are committed to fighting the high cost of housing in Olmsted county.

$4 million has gone to the cause so far and in a few years, $15 million will be invested in the effort.

The coalition has already initiated a senior housing project and is supporting the development of an affordable housing campus led by Bear Creek Development at Mayowood Acres, the former Crossroads College site.

Jeff Urban, executive director of Bear Creek Development says the cost of housing has been through the roof in recent years.

"It’s harder and harder to find units that actually are affordable. Especially for people working in service industry jobs, getting back on their feet or they're students” Urban explains.

They are also backing an effort to build 6 new housing units.

Construction on new units is slated for April of next year and expected to wrap up that November.

Jennifer Woodford, president of Rochester Area Foundation, says there is a need for 18,000 units of housing in Olmsted county over the next decade.

“We're really hopeful that by working together as a coalition - not only with the investment of funds but just all working together on creative solutions - that we can not only create but preserve affordable housing solutions and really make a difference for some of those 18,000 units that are needed."

She adds there is an additional demand for over 6,000 new single-family homes to be built.

“There's really no other place in the country that is bringing this kind of public and private investment together to work together to leverage resources and make such an incredible difference in our community, really focusing on affordable housing,” says Woodford.

The city of Rochester is also planning to invest $9 million dollars to promote affordable housing projects over the next five years. How to provide additional funding to support the coalition is also in the works.