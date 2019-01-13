Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Area Foundation is launching its Community Choice Grant on Monday.

Celebrating 75 years of helping the community, the organization is awarding $1,500 grants to an area non-profit each month.

Each month, five non-profit organizations will be nominated for their work in embodying the grant theme for the month. Here are the monthly themes:

January - Engaged

February - Innovative

March - Sustainable

April - Inclusive

May - Healthy

June - Fun

July - Livable

August - Collaborative

September - Learning

October - Creative

November - Grateful

December – Generous

Community members will then vote on which nonprofit will be the grant recipient each month.

The January nominees, with the term “engaged” in mind, are Bolder Options, Girl Scouts River Valleys, Miracle Field, Paws and Claws, and PossAbilities.

KIMT caught up with Bill Fay from PossAbilities, who says the grant money is helpful, but the grant program itself helps already.

“Obviously we can use every penny that we get in and utilize it in some way to better our organization. But in the long term, the awareness something like this is going to raise is going to pay off even more,” he said.

For Fay, the grant is less about the money and more about community.

“It kind of shows that area nonprofits, while they're all separate organizations, they're all working together to better the community,” he said.

Learn about each nominated non-profit and cast your vote, here.

Polls for the January grant are open from January 14 at 9am to January 25 at 5pm.