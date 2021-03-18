Rochester Area Economic Development INC.'s annual meeting discusses Mayo Clinic's steps forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What's next for the med city and medical giant Mayo Clinic?

That's the question being answered at Rochester Area Economic Development INC.'s annual meeting.

One of the main topics was the partnership between the city of Rochester and Mayo Clinic, especially during the pandemic.

Doctor Clark Otley says the pandemic has been difficult, but Mayo Clinic wants to continue to push forward and find the silver lining.

The hospital will continue to improve its care by curing, connecting, and transforming patients' lives.

Dr. Otley says the healthcare giant wants to continue to take care of its patients in the best way possible, improve telemedicine visits, and continue to be a leader in the industry.

"Thinking hard at the beginning of this pandemic at how can we preserve what we have? How can we anchor the gains that we've had and move things forward conservatively? We soon realized that we could be much more aggressive in this time of pandemic, in this time of uncertainty," says Dr. Otley.

He says Mayo Clinic strives to get 10% better every year, but this year, the hospital felt that wasn't enough and it's striving for more improvement.

Mayo Clinic has created a new platform with the hopes of transforming healthcare through data, virtual care, and remote diagnostics.