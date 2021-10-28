Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce creates awareness for human trafficking



ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce holds monthly Hospitality First Roundtables, working with area businesses to create what the Chamber hopes will be exceptional community experiences.

Today’s focus is sex trafficking awareness.

Located in the Olmsted County Government Center, Victim Services aims to create awareness about exploitation and trafficking and how to spot the signs of exploitation.

Olmsted County Victim Services covers 11 counties in southeast Minnesota, serving anyone at high risk of experiencing exploitation or sex trafficking.

Thursday’s speaker, Andrea White, Safe Harbor Regional Navigator for Southeast Minnesota says young men and women are experiencing exploitation at equal rates.

“We know that our underserved communities are at much greater risk, so by coming out and giving folks the knowledge and education, our hope is that we can start to change some of that,” she explains.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Anyone interested in spreading the word about this ongoing problem is urged to contact Victim's Services.

“This isn't a program run for us to say we served this many people, we certainly have, but more than anything we want to make sure we're meeting people where they're at, they have tools and ability to create change in their own life, and we have the gift of being able to walk alongside them,” White adds.

The Hospitality First Roundtable meets on the 4th Thursday of each month at 9:45 a.m.