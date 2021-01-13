Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President steps down Tuesday

She's been a familiar face at the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 3 years, and now President Kathleen Harrington is bidding her farewell.

Kathleen Harrington tells KIMT she took on the role of president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce because she wanted to be a strong voice to advocate her deep belief in small businesses in a unique community.

She says more than one in three jobs are provided by small businesses.

During her time as president, The Chamber of Commerce mission was revised to be more of a service organization to the community.

Harrington says, "If our small businesses are strong, and connected, the community will be stronger, so it's been a joy to help promote that mission and serving this community."

Harrington says it is especially hard for her to step down mid-pandemic, but is confident of the current team and new leadership ahead-- saying she is fortunate to have worked at such a great organization.

She says one of the greatest challenges of being chamber president over the last 11 months has been responding to COVID.

She explains, “I'm proud of the work our team has done, and our partners have done, to provide valuable, usable, quick information on how to take advantage of all the programs that are out there to help."

Although she isn’t quite sure what’s next for her, she tells KIMT she does plan to continue her commitment to the community by using her skills to make a difference.

The new chamber President, Ryan Parson, will assume the role on Tuesday.