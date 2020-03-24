ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have any unneeded N95 respirator masks lying around, Rochester Area Builders will gladly take them from you and get them to healthcare workers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, RAB has collected more than 125 masks and is working with Olmsted County to donate them to wherever they are most needed.
"We sent an email to our membership asking for donations and not surprisingly at all, we had a ton of organizations and companies step up, and individuals as well, who donated masks to the cause" says President of RAB's Board of Directors.
To donate, you can call the office at 507-282-7698 to coordinate drop-off.
Related Content
- Rochester Area Builders collecting and donating N95 respirator masks
- Rochester businesses collecting winter gear for schools
- Masked attackers reported in Austin
- Local Coffee Shop collecting donations for Alternative Learning Center students
- Food shelf donations help area families
- Masked men sought in Ames shooting
- Coronavirus fears prompts face mask shortage
- MercyOne thanks North Iowa for homemade masks
- Rochester Food Bank Encourages 'Donating a Row'
- Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family
Scroll for more content...