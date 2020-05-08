Rochester Area Builders Spring Showcase of Homes begins virtually

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning Saturday, May 9, Rochester Area Builders is hosting its Spring Showcase of Homes virtually. Instead of inviting people inside the homes, people will be able to tour the houses, townhomes, and subdivisions online.
Knutson Construction Services used 3D technology to create virtual tours of the homes. You can digitally step inside the house while sitting in the safety of your own home.
"We have sort of embraced it for all of our events and taken a really positive outlook on it and understanding this is where we are right now. We are trying to do business as usual, however we can pivot and try to adapt to make it accessible to our members and our community," says president of the board of directors Alissa Moe regarding holding the event virtually.
The showcase goes through the end of the month. People interested in buying one of the homes will be able to tour the house in-person at some point, but Rochester Area Builders is still working out when and how that will happen.
