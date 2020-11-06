Rochester Area Builders Donates $5,000 in Tools

The Rochester Area Builders Association donated tools to the Woods program at Kasson-Mantorville Middle School Friday.
Five thousand dollars in table saws, drills, straight-edges, and tape measures were donated through funding from Southeast Service Cooperative.
President of Rochester Area Builders says, “They didn't have the means to do these hand-on projects, they may have been educating kids a little bit, but this is going to take it to the next level. So we're very very thankful and gracious for our membership".
The woodshop program allows students to discover working with their hands, and helps them choose their career paths moving forward.
Woodshop Instructor, Isaac Ydstie, says, "Any time kids find a reason to make learning their own and they're curious that's what really sticks and gives them that jet fuel for what they want to do with their life."
The donation from Rochester Area Builders Association was made possible through the Rural Career And Technical Education grant program.
