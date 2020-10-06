Clear

Rochester Approves New Day Center for Homeless

City leaders are planning to convert the Silver Lake Station into a day center to provide relief from winter weather.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 11:37 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is moving forward with a proposal to create a new day center for people experiencing homelessness.

The city parks board voted 6-to-1 to convert the Silver Lake Station into a day center where people can take shelter from freezing temperatures over the next six months.

This comes as the current day center, located at the Salvation Army facility in Downtown Rochester, says it's been reaching double its daily capacity recently.

"People have been coming in and out of the building to maintain that 30 maximum capacity," said Audrey Betcher, Director of the Rochester Public Library, who has been involved with initiatives related to homelessness. "But as the weather gets colder, we're really being challenged to find additional space."

While several board members expressed concern with the plan, advocates say the city could not head into winter without a new day center.

Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
