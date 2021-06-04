Rochester Apache Mall searching to hire new employees with job fair next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Retailers at Apache Mall are looking to hire, holding a job fair there Friday.

More than ten stores in the mall are looking to up their staffing as we head into summer.

Several employers are offering flexible hours and on-the-spot interviews.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the store manager at JCPenney Rochester Mark Turany, says staffing has stayed consistent, but they are always looking to expand.

“It's great timing with the world opening back up, people are getting back out there whether they were hesitant to work, or other things happening, people are out there looking for those jobs and we want to make sure we're available to welcome them on board,” he emphasizes.

Tamara Olsten, general manager, at Caribou Coffee adds, “There's a lot of people looking for jobs, and hopefully they will find us, so we can help them not just find a job at Caribou, but a start to leadership potential.”

Effa Tinsley, store manager at Bath and Body Works in Rochester says they start hiring at age 16. She explains the work environment of the store.

“Definitely a team atmosphere. I think in this work field you can implement that skill you learned in a school setting and be able to apply it in the work setting as well.”

If you weren't able to make it, Apache Mall will hold another job fair next Friday, June 11 from noon to 4 p-m. For the full list of places hiring, visit their website.