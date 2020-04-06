Rochester Animal Control is making home deliveries of pet food

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department Animal Control is partnering with Rochester Pet and Country Store to make home deliveries of pet food.

Customers can put in an order to the store to have pet food delivered to their home if aren't able to go out and get it. Lisa Kelley with Animal Control said it's important to think of pets during this time too because they help out their owners in more ways than one. "I think pets are really important right now for emotional support for people," Kelley explained. "So you find that very important to help them out in a situation like this."

Tom and his furry friend Bernie, were the first customers to receive a delivery. "Well it means a lot that we don't have to go out and risk catching the virus," Tom said. "It's good that people in the community are willing to bring our pet food and everybody else's pet! Not just ours."

Animal Control will be making deliveries Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 2 and 4 p.m. If you would like to place an order, you can call Rochester Pet and Country Store.