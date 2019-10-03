Clear

Rochester Animal Control Shelter dealing with overflow of cats

It's a problem many shelters face as they try to help animals in need.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Animal Control Shelter has run out of room because they have too many cats there. That's a big problem they're expecting another large group of cats next week.
Local organizations are stepping in to help out.
The shelter is enlisting the help of Michele Quandt. She's the executive director at Camp Companion. That's an organization that helps spay, neuter and vaccinate stray animals in the area. The shelter is at capacity and needs to make room for more cats. She says it's a community effort to provide these furry felines a home. The Rochester Animal Control Shelter, Paws And Claws and Camp Companion all work together to get these cats adopted. Quant says they're hoping to get these cats a new home.

“We certainly don't want anyone to be euthanize animals for space. So that's where we at right now our community can really step up and help with that,” she said.

The cats will be spayed and neutered in the next few days and will be available for adoption. To adopt the cats they urge you to contact the animal control shelter via facebook (click here) or call. The doors are locked here so if you try to stop by they will not answer the door.

The Shelter info:

2150 Campus Dr SE
Rochester, Minnesota 55904

(507) 328-6960

