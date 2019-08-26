Rochester Alzheimer's walk raises over $140,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than 7,000 people raised over $146,000 at Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the RCTC Sports Center.

“It was such an inspirational day to see so many families come together for one mission—to end Alzheimer’s disease,” says Debbie Eddy of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The top fundraising team at 2019’s Rochester walk was TEAM PAPPAS, collecting more than $40,000 in memory of Charlie and Mary Jo Pappas, who both died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association says there are more than 97,000 people living with the disease and over 255,000 caregivers in Minnesota.