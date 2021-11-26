Annual Rochester tradition returns with Here Comes Santa Claus rescue

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City is kicking off the Christmas holiday season with an old annual tradition. It was a festive Friday when Santa Claus came to Downtown Rochester.

Families crowded the streets surrounding Old City Hall.

Last year the Rochester Downtown Alliance took a hiatus from the annual tradition with over 500 cars taking part in the drive-thru parade. This year, RDA Executive director, Holly Masek says they're expecting anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand people to celebrate.

She says, “It’s a really symbolic coming together, the community 's been apart, and it's really nice to be together for the holidays and gather around and celebrate lights, and community, and the holiday season with each other.”

Little ones were filled with excitement seeing the Rochester Fire Department rescue Santa from atop the building.

The Boyum family tells KIMT it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.

“I like seeing him because I get to spend time with my family… and we've been doing this for years.”

Following his rescue, Santa and his crew rode the fire truck down the street to Peace Plaza,

where the festivities came to a close with the tree lighting.

From COVID to construction, a lot of planning was put into making this event possible.

“It's been challenging but we're really happy we could make this celebration happen,” Masek says.

Because the event involved young children, city leaders encouraged attendees to follow COVID-19 precautions including mask-wearing and social distancing in an effort to keep everyone safe.