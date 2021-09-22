Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

The City of Rochester is asking construction companies to come forward with a bid for a new bike trail that will connect to Chester Woods Park.

The upcoming project is split into two phases, according to Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler, with the first starting at Chester Woods.

The first phase involves construction at the popular park and will connect to existing trails, such as the Legacy Trail, Ziegler said.

The Department of Natural Resources is footing the bill for the trail construction, with a cost estimate of $2.5 million.

Community members at Chester Woods Park could see DNR officials as soon as this fall, with construction slated to start in 2022.