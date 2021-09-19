Rochester orchard recovering from this year's drought

ROCHESTER, Minn.- SeKapp Orchard is recovering from this year's drought just in time for apple picking. Despite its dry conditions, the apples at the Rochester orchard are able to flourish but owner Fred Kappauf won't forget the stress it caused him.

"It was really scary in June and July with the lack of rain," says Kappauf.

Just like many farmers, Kappauf relies on the rain to keep his fruit growing. According to the farmer, the rain nourishes 3,000 apples in his orchard. Thanks to recent storms, the apples are recovering.

"Thankfully, there a long season crop. They have the whole season to weather the highs and lows.Those large rainfalls we got came slow enough that all the water we got, soaked into the ground to the tree roots, and it really made our season."

SeKapp Orchard is open for apple picking Wednesday-Sunday from 9am-7pm. The apples will be available until Christmas.