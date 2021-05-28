Rochester announces re-openings of pools and beaches this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is announcing some big reopenings.

This coming week, you can start soaking up the sun at Foster Arend Beach and Cascade Lake Beach.

Outdoor pools like Soldiers Field and Silver Lake will also open next week.

Beginning June 1st, government and county park buildings will be open to the public.

Ben Boldt with Rochester Parks and Rec says he has seen a lot of interest in the parks during the pandemic and expects pools and beaches to be no different.

“It will feel much more like a typical summer for Rochester, and we're excited to get that back up and running in a little bit more of a typical fashion this summer.”

The city council set aside funding for pools to be open with free admission for 2021.

Boldt says, “We feel it will be a great kick start to get back out and enjoy a lot of the outdoor amenities that we have here in Rochester, and we're excited to get all of that going - next week.”

Opening dates are as follows:

Saturday, May 29

Foster Arend Beach

Tuesday, June 1st

Government buildings

County park buildings

Friday, June 4th

Cascade Lake Beach

Saturday, June 5th

Soldiers Field Pool

Monday, June 7th

Silver Lake Pool