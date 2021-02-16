Tips to keep your small locally-owned restaurant bringing in income

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Restaurant owners and managers have found themselves in uncharted territory and challenging times due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation aims to build communities by investing in small town southern Minnesota businesses.

The organization held a virtual session Tuesday to discuss ways to keep restaurants afloat during the pandemic.

Many restaurants impacted by the pandemic are small providers with unique food items - that have the flexibility to cater to customers needs frequently.

Keeping menus up to date, changing menu items often, and posting on social media are all ways to help operators better connect with customers.

Pam Bishop, Vice President of Economic Development for the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, tells KIMT the biggest tip? Focusing on customer experience.

"As long as restaurant operators can continue to have that connection with their consumers - whether it's in person or online - customers are going to continue to want to enjoy and support the local restaurants,” Bishop explains.

She adds that consumer experience - online or dine in - needs to be easy.

"Understanding who your customers are and how to build up that loyal following - so that people continue to find your restaurant an interesting place to eat - and experience."

Bishop believes getting familiar with social media platforms will allow restaurateurs to sustain business - and grow over time.