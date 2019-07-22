Rochester named third most innovative city in US:

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s another accolade for the med city, Business Insider named Rochester the third most innovative city in the country.

When people think of Rochester, here’s what comes to their minds:

“So when I moved here there were two big companies right? Mayo and IBM,” Sharon Gabrielson, of Rochester, said. “And now we are you know kind of a melting pot when you look at Rochester of not only businesses, but diversity in people, diversity in culture, diversity in thought.”

“It is the place where everybody goes for Mayo,” Denny Jacobson, of Minneapolis, said. “So the innovation, maybe that's part of it? That it gets so many people from so many areas of the world.”

“Well I think Rochester has a highly educated population,” Edward Todd, of Rochester, said, “and I think it has a focus on innovation and moving forward.”

The city is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

It’s all thanks to Destination Medical Center, the initiative to make Rochester the global hub for health and wellness.

The Discovery Square is a part of DMC. After breaking ground in 2017, it’s expected to become a hub for innovation.

“We want them to collide and work with one another so that they create these things here in Rochester, Minnesota and keep their businesses and talent in Rochester,” Lisa Clarke, the DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director, told KIMT earlier this year.

According to Business Insider, Rochester already produces an average of 606 patents per year.

As time moves forward, longtime residents have high hopes for the community’s future.

“I think Rochester will continue to grow and continue to be seen as an innovation hub in the US,” Gabrielson said. “It'd be great if it could become a mini Silicon Valley from that perspective because that's what many people think of when they think about innovation and creativity.”

Rochester received the same recognition in 2018 by 24/7 Wall Street.