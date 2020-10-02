Rochestefest postponed until next weekend due to inclement weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you were looking forward to celebrating Rochesterfest this weekend with a drive-thru parade and concert you’ll have to wait another week.

The parade will still start at 2pm on RCTC grounds but it’s not scheduled for Oct. 10th instead of this Saturday.

The change isn’t due to COVID-19 like we so often hear but weather concerns instead.

Executive director Brandon Helgeson says since the weather forecast shows cooler temperatures this weekend compared to the next, it was decided there would be more community involvement if the event was postponed.

Helgeson says the parade will still feature a variety of businesses, organizations and entertainment.

He hopes the change will encourage more community members to get involved in the event.

Helgeson explains, “The end goal is just to give things back to our community. It's been a tough year so for all of us so for those that want to get out and do something or get those kids out of the house for a couple of hours that's why we're doing this. It's just simply something to bring back to the community.”

There will be contact-less bagged goodies for the kids at the parade entrance. This is the third time the event has been postponed.

If you want more information you can find it by clicking here.