Rochester woman sentenced for hiding meth inside herself

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who police say had drugs hidden inside herself has been sentenced.
Terra Victoria Sohns, 46 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession and has been ordered to spend seven years on supervised probation. Sohns must also either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.
After Sohns was arrested in July 2019 for a revoked driving license and missing four court hearings, police say 42 grams of methamphetamine were found in one of her body cavities when she was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.
