Rochester daycare license suspended due to 'imminent risk of harm'

County officials say unresponsive infant was found July 17.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester childcare provider has had its state license suspended after an infant needed emergency medical care.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services suspended the license of Nusreta and Asim Mustafovic as of July 18, prohibiting them from offering childcare even without a license, because “children served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm.”

According to state documents, Olmsted County officials say an infant was found unresponsive at the Mustafovic’s daycare operation at 3308 7th Street Northwest in Rochester on July 17. County officials say three caregivers in the home each told law enforcement a different story about what happened to the child. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The Department of Human Services’ website says this suspension is under appeal.

