Rocheser City Councilmember named to education advisory group

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A member of the Rochester City Council has been appointed to the Minnesota Special Education Advisory (SEAP).

Mark Bransford will serve a three-year term on SEAP, which works to provide a broad base of input to Minnesota Department of Education staff regarding policies, practices, and issues related to the education of children and youth with disabilities, ages birth through age twenty-one.

“I'm humbled and honored to be selected to the Special Education Advisory Panel as a parent advocate,” says Councilmember Bransford. “Those with special needs deserve a journey through life with all the same goals and dreams as everyone else. To achieve that we need to keep adding to, and guiding, an educational framework that provides the vital tools those with special need to become productive members of society.”

This appointment was made by the Minnesota Commissioner of Education.