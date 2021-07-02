Roca Climbing & Fitness is sending three climbers to the USA Climbing Youth National Championships

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roca Climbing & Fitness is sending three youth climbers to the USA Climbing Youth National Championship.

"It's exciting because the past years I've made it once to boulder and once to rope climbing nationals. This is the first year that more people have made it. Now we have the trio going and it's going to be super exciting. We trained a lot to get here and it finally paid off," says Erik Cmiel.

This marks the first time that Roca Climbing & Fitness is sending more than one climber to the Youth National Championships.

Climber Erik Cmiel says he puts in up to four hours a day nearly every day of the week working on endurance and power.

As far as the national championships go, Aidan Khan says it's important to think about your path to the top before starting.

"The most important thing is before you get on the wall, to go through all the moves in your head. If you've ever seen someone climbing at competitions, they will be like miming the moves out in their head. That's them kind of going through the moves in their head to see what they have to do when they get there," says Aidan Khan.

At Nationals, there are the ropes and the boulders.

As a climber, you need to qualify for each separately.

For the ropes and boulder climbs, you want to get as far up the wall as possible and there are point values for each move.

Climber Noah Winkel says anyone can master this sport.

"A lot of times people see big moves, big holes, really strong looking people and they think, I need that to be good at climbing. But you really don't. You can just be smart about a lot of stuff and just kind of flow your way up things," says Noah Winkel.

The climbers will leave next weekend for the championships.

The Youth National Championships begin July 13th in Reno, Nevada.