Clear

Robocop (1987) vs. Robocop (2014)

Man vs. machine vs. suck.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 10:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

I have written reviews for almost a thousand movies. Whether I should be proud of that or somewhat embarrassed is not entirely clear. I mention it to provide some context. Of that number of films, some of them were profoundly moving and some so awful they would make you doubt the existence of a kind and loving God. In all of them, however, this ranks as one of the more difficult reviews I’ve ever done. Robocop (1987) is, with one caveat, a frickin’ masterpiece. If its remake was terrible, I could easily and joyfully mock it. If it was good, it would be a delight to ponder the differences and similarities. But Robocop (2014) is…just…so…bleh. It is more than a mere cash grab, yet its creative vision would need a telescope just to read the top letter on an eye chart. It tries to follow its predecessor by saying something, though it never quite figures out what that is. It is made with the common technical brilliance of its era and it is all for naught because it is cold and sterile and timid everywhere the original is sharp and mischievous and bold. Writing this is like being a food critic judging between a five course meal in a four star restaurant and a bowl of unsweetened oatmeal. Where does one even begin?

For those who haven’t seen Robocop (1987), stop reading right now. Get up from wherever you are and go to your phone, your computer, your smart TV or the nearest video store/kiosk and watch it. At the risk of overselling it, Robocop is one of the most well regarded motion pictures from one of the seminal eras of cinema. The 1980s produced some of the greatest action flicks every made and this one might be the smartest and most soulful of the bunch.

The time is an undetermined future where the formerly great city of Detroit has become a crime-ridden hellscape. I mean, even worse than it is today. The corporation Omni Consumer Products has privatized the police force as it tries to prepare for the coming of Delta City, a spectacular polis that will rise from the rubble of old Detroit. Before that can happen, OCP has to find a way to tamp down the Sharknado of murder, drugs and violence that threatens to kill the dream of Delta City before it can be born. OCP executive Dick Jones (Ronny Cox) thinks he’s come up with a solution. He offers the ED-209, a giant, heavily armed and armored ostrich of a machine that Dick claims will patrol Detroit and bring order out of chaos. Dick is quickly and murderously proven wrong.

Seeing Dick fall into disfavor with The Old Man (Daniel O’Herlihy), the ambitious and younger Bob Morton (Miguel Ferrer) interjects his own idea and gets the green light to try it. That results in Officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) being transferred to the deadliest police precinct in all Detroit. It’s a place where cops die almost as fast as fruit flies and Murphy is soon one of them, dispatched by the criminally mesmerizing Clarence J. Boddicker (Kurtwood Smith) and his gang.

As an OCP employee, Murphy signed certain release forms that granted his employer the right to do with his corpse what it saw fit. What Bob Morton saw to do is resurrect Murphy as a cyborg crusader against crime. But Murphy’s humanity, no matter how buried under steel and circuitry, isn’t finished with Clarence Boddicker. And Dick Jones isn’t finished with the young upstart who interfered with his plans.

At the risk of repeating myself, Robocop is frickin’ great. It has dynamic action, great humor and some of the strongest satire you’ll ever see in a mainstream American movie. It starkly ridicules the go-go corporate capitalism and the cheesy, lowest-common-denominator culture of the 1980s. The soundtrack is great. The performances are superb. The plot has crackling pace that hasn’t aged a day and there are moments when the storytelling is a fine as anything you’ll ever see. As Murphy dies, his life and death flash before his eyes as the ER doctors labor over him and the audience sees it all from Murphy’s point of view. That creative choice does more to make the viewer identify and empathize with Murphy than a thousand lines of dialog ever could.

Now, there is one plot twist that works so effectively as you’re watching that you won’t notice it doesn’t really make sense. You probably might not notice it the second or third time. It is an undeniable problem, though, and stands as a shining example that if you’re good enough (whether you’re a film or a professional athlete), you can get away with almost anything.

Robocop (2014)….yeesh. It’s not that this movie is stupid or crass or poorly made. Its story even wanders into the general vicinity of something vaguely resembling a point. It’s that the original is an energetic action/comedy/satire and this remake can only be described as a relentlessly dreary drama with a sprinkling of political overtones that takes forever to get anywhere and glosses over all but one of the shallow moments that it rattles around on screen.

That look on his face makes it seem like he's having a vision of "Suicide Squad" in his future.

That look in his eyes...it's almost like he had a vision of "Suicide Squad" making this thing look the Citizen Kane of robot cinema.

Also set in a future Detroit, except this one seems to have experienced a massive economic and social renaissance, Omnicorp is a company that supplies the battle robots used by the United States to bring “peace” and “freedom” to the rest of the world. The story opens in U.S. occupied Tehran with the machines scanning the identity of every man, woman and child on the street. A popular federal law prevents the use of such machines in America and Raymond Sellars (Michael Keaton), the head of Omnicorp, is desperate to get his products into that last untapped market. Sellars gets the idea of putting a man inside the machine to ease the worries of Joe and Jane Public about robots patrolling their neighborhoods and when police officer Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) is nearly killed in a bombing ordered by gang boss Antoine Vallon (Patrick Garrow), the company wheedles Murphy’s wife (Abbie Cornish) into authorizing the procedure that turns her husband into something that would have made Victor Frankenstein blanch. And although they need to repeatedly manipulate Murphy’s brain and the remains of his body to get him to perform up to snuff, he does herald a change in public opinion that might lead to the repeal of the robot ban.

But this Murphy also can’t resist solving his own near-murder and becomes too much of an irritant for his makers, leading to a final showdown that is about a thousand times more explosive than the original’s with about 1/1000th the wit or emotionally power.

The screenwriters of the original Robocop, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, make up two-thirds of the team responsible for this script and there are two things in the remake where some of that talent shows through. There is a scene where they remove the machinery from Murphy and he (and the audience) see that he’s nothing more than a head, neck, lungs and one hand. It’s a horrifying scene and given the dour tone of the film overall, I wonder if there wasn’t at some point in the process the germ of an idea to go fully in that direction. I don’t know if redoing Robocop as some sort of Human Centipede-like body freakshow would have worked, but at least I could have given them credit for having the stones to try it. This film never commits to being that daring in any other direction and doesn’t have nearly the intellectual depth to sustain its cold, lifeless and confused attempt at a morality play.

The other bit is Samuel L. Jackson playing a TV news personality whose show pops up every so often to move the story along. It’s obviously a callback to the TV interludes of the original which included news reports that proved to be hilariously prescient about the infotainment revolution in journalism. But while those contributed to the snarky environment of the original, Jackson’s pontificating loudmouth exists to hammer home one plot or theme point after another. It’s like the difference between pre-Trump Stephen Colbert and Bill O’Reily.

There is only one genuinely interesting thing about this remake. According to online reports, it cost about $100 million to make and grossed around $58 million at the domestic box office. Robocop (1987) was made, in inflation-adjusted numbers, for a mere $27 million dollars and took in over $112 million in ticket sales. That’s already a whopper of a difference but when you consider that the original was never shown on more than about 1,600 screens and the remake debuted on over twice that many, the gap between success and failure here is bigger than the gap between The Lincoln Project and dignity.

The interesting thing is that in 1987, Robocop was a fairly special effects-heavy flick that looked different than what people were used to seeing. It’s remake 27 years later looks exactly like every other CGI-spawned dud that’s crawled out of Hollywood recently AND COST ABOUT FOUR TIMES MUCH TO MAKE. If the remake had only cost $27 million, it would have been a solid hit. What is the future for this kind of movie when it has to reach nine figures at the box office to break even?

If you’ve never seen the original Robocop or Robocop II or Robocop III or The Six Million Dollar Man or read the book Cyborg or a Marvel comic featuring Deathlok or experienced any of the other man-machine inspired entertainment of the last 40 or 50 years, I supposed there’s worse ways of spending your time than with this remake. You could strangle kittens, for example.

But if you haven’t seen the original Robocop, weren’t you paying attention at the beginning? Don’t make me come over there and smack you. Go watch it!

Robocop (1987)
Written by Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner
Directed by Paul Verhoeven.
Starring Peter Weller, Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith, Miguel Ferrer, Nancy Allen, Daniel O’Herlihy, Robert DoQui, Ray Wise, Paul McCrane and Joe P. Cox.

Robocop (2014)
Written by Edward Neumeier, Michael Miner and Joshua Zetumer.
Directed by Jose Padilha.
Starring Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Jackie Earle Haley, Abbie Cornish and MichaelK. Williams.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 482978

Reported Deaths: 6530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1002021580
Ramsey42883798
Dakota36033384
Anoka33152384
Washington21952253
Stearns18711200
St. Louis14719262
Scott13186107
Wright12479114
Olmsted1173988
Sherburne868172
Carver762340
Clay686787
Rice666491
Blue Earth589635
Kandiyohi578274
Crow Wing517981
Chisago496144
Otter Tail480370
Benton442490
Winona415849
Mower401431
Douglas392068
Nobles386347
Goodhue384268
Polk341862
McLeod338049
Beltrami336051
Morrison322847
Lyon311943
Itasca311446
Becker309541
Isanti305153
Carlton299147
Steele298711
Pine281516
Freeborn279123
Nicollet254641
Todd245930
Brown242637
Le Sueur233220
Mille Lacs226647
Cass218924
Waseca207917
Meeker206634
Martin187728
Wabasha18573
Roseau179517
Hubbard160440
Houston156914
Dodge15154
Renville148740
Redwood146427
Fillmore13688
Chippewa135835
Cottonwood134020
Wadena129720
Pennington128816
Faribault122516
Aitkin118633
Sibley117010
Watonwan11638
Rock115614
Kanabec107119
Pipestone101124
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9428
Jackson93010
Swift87618
Pope7995
Marshall77415
Stevens7398
Lake73418
Clearwater71814
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66710
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5133
Lincoln5042
Grant4898
Norman4738
Unassigned45668
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3605
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2141
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361019

Reported Deaths: 5405
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57911547
Linn20579312
Scott18266206
Black Hawk16208290
Woodbury14909211
Johnson1378673
Dubuque13504194
Dallas1129890
Pottawattamie10741143
Story1016245
Warren551874
Clinton542084
Cerro Gordo532381
Webster517687
Marshall495172
Sioux493069
Buena Vista471836
Des Moines456561
Muscatine449291
Wapello4298108
Jasper415366
Plymouth393477
Lee374552
Marion357869
Jones294254
Henry293036
Carroll284948
Bremer278854
Crawford273235
Boone258930
Washington253847
Benton251854
Mahaska223646
Jackson221038
Dickinson216838
Tama212265
Kossuth207654
Clay193125
Hamilton191842
Delaware188939
Winneshiek187826
Buchanan184429
Fayette184235
Page182419
Hardin180639
Wright179531
Harrison178969
Cedar176623
Clayton167953
Butler165831
Floyd162740
Mills162620
Madison153818
Poweshiek153730
Cherokee153535
Hancock146629
Lyon145841
Allamakee144545
Iowa144123
Appanoose138747
Grundy138730
Jefferson138232
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133311
Cass132951
Mitchell130340
Louisa128041
Union126231
Chickasaw124713
Sac124218
Emmet121040
Shelby120233
Franklin118419
Humboldt117225
Guthrie116028
Palo Alto104821
Montgomery104036
Howard102721
Clarke100320
Unassigned9800
Keokuk97629
Monroe93028
Adair91827
Ida90832
Pocahontas85219
Davis82423
Monona81527
Greene76910
Lucas72921
Osceola70114
Worth6927
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5739
Van Buren56018
Ringgold51820
Wayne48721
Audubon4859
Adams3254
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 41°
Chance for rain or snow showers Saturday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Lake City athlete inspires community, experiences unforgettable senior night

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Sports Overtime Feb. 26 Part One

Image

Habitat for Humanity gets a helping hand

Image

Minnesota lawmakers react after "dramatic" change in state economic outlook

Image

Minnesota budget forecast flips

Image

Mayo Civic Center Survey

Image

Second round of mass vaccines

Image

Nursing Students Preparing To Vaccinate

Community Events