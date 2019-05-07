Clear

Legendary musician Robert Plant to perform at Surf Ballroom

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters perform at the State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robert Plant, of Led Zeppelin fame, is coming to the Surf Ballroom.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 11:11 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 11:15 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Robert Plant, of Led Zeppelin fame, is coming to the Surf Ballroom.

The Surf announced Tuesday that Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will perform Sept. 23.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Plant, 70, is well known as the lead singer of the rock band Led Zeppelin.

Advance tickets will be available May 10 for $65 each online at surfballroom.com or by phone at 641-357-6151.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Community Events