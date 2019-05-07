Legendary musician Robert Plant to perform at Surf Ballroom

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Robert Plant, of Led Zeppelin fame, is coming to the Surf Ballroom.

The Surf announced Tuesday that Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will perform Sept. 23.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Plant, 70, is well known as the lead singer of the rock band Led Zeppelin.

Advance tickets will be available May 10 for $65 each online at surfballroom.com or by phone at 641-357-6151.