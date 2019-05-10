Clear
Robert Plant tickets sell out in a few hours

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Surf Ballroom is no stranger to sold out shows but maybe not selling out this quick.
Tickets to Robert Plant. Formally of Led Zepplin, went on sale this morning and sold out in just a few hours. So many customers were trying to buy them online the website crashed.
Jeff Nicholas, the President of the Surf Ballroom and Museum, said this is the most hits for tickets they have ever seen. This show, however, has been in the works for quite some time.
“We were in very good communication with Robert Plant’s people back in 2009 for the 50th anniversary show,” said Nicholas. “We weren’t able to snag him then. But he wants to play here; this isn’t just another tour date for Plant. He’s a big Buddy Holly fan.”
Those with the Surf said they do have a waiting list in case some of the tickets do become available.

Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
Community Events