Robbery investigation underway in Rochester after victim allegedly threatened with knife

A robbery investigation is underway after someone allegedly arrived at an apartment, pulled a knife and demanded money.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 1:47 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after someone allegedly arrived at an apartment, pulled a knife and demanded money.

Police said it happened around 12:39 a.m. Thursday at 1430 4th Ave. SE.

The victim was at the apartment with friends when the suspects arrived and demanded money. The victim handed over his wallet and the suspects fled.

The victim was not injured.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
