Robbery investigation underway after man with no pants shows up at hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An investigation is underway after a man with no pants showed up at the Holiday Inn Express after an alleged robbery early Friday morning.
Police say the 30-year-old victim was staying in Rochester and does not speak English.
He told police he’d been at Dooley’s Pub and was getting a ride home from two women when they drove him somewhere else.
Police say when they stopped, two men opened the door, hit him, took his money ($900), cell phone, keys and pants.
The victim arrived at the Holiday Inn Express at 155 16th Ave. SW at 2:03 a.m. after a report of a man there with no pants.
