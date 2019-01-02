Rob Sand is second Iowa Democratic auditor in over 100 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has a new state auditor, and for just the second time in more than 100 years a Democrat is serving in the job.
Rob Sand, a former assistant state attorney general who specialized in prosecuting financial crimes, took the oath of office Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol.
Sand, who defeated Republican Mary Mosiman in November, says his priority is holding those who work in government accountable and doing it in a nonpartisan way.
He emphasized that there a Democrat, Republican and independent are among three of his top hires, including chief of staff and two deputy auditors.
He says he intends to include efficiency recommendations that detail ways to save taxpayer money in every audit and will develop a plan for reviewing the state's privatized Medicaid program.
Records show the last Democrat to serve as state auditor was Charles Storms, who was elected in 1932. Democrats also were elected as auditors in 1846 and 1850.
Also sworn in Wednesday were Attorney General Tom Miller and Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Secretary of State Paul Pate and Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig also will be sworn in.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will take the oath of office on Jan. 18.
