"Roasted Bliss" honors Second Street Joe with a patriotic sugar cookie

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester legend Second Street Joe Johnson has been on the streets of the Med City, the roof of The Canadian Honker, and now "Roasted Bliss" is naming a sugar cookie after the local star.

"Roasted Bliss" is a local coffee shop and bakery that moved to Rochester from St. Charles earlier this year.

Owners Ali Johnson and Stephanie Donovan are making it their mission to give back to the community however they can.

"I think we always look for ways to give back to the community," said Donovan. "It's something that's really important to Ali and me. Many times we'll drop off donations to the fire station, places like that in the community. Just making sure we're always giving back and doing what we can to support others. I think, during the pandemic - during these hard times, it's just something we do consistently. Something we do for our business. It's a part of us."

Second Street Joe is known all over town for his constant joy and kindness to all who have the chance to meet him.

Johnson and Donovan just made it a little bit sweeter.

"We know Joe gives so much back to the communities - always very friendly, offering kindness, lots of smiles to people every day," said Donovan. "We wanted to do something to honor him. So we came up with the cookie name "All American" to really name it after him and continue to support that kindness in the community and give back."

Johnson said Joe's reaction to the news was an astounding thumbs up.

Johnson and Donovan want to make "Roasted Bliss" more than just a bakery.

"We want our customers to know that we're all family," said Johnson. "It doesn't matter what your beliefs are, what you're going through right now if you're having a hard time if you're happy...we want to celebrate with you. And we just want it known that we're here for everyone."

The "All American" cookie will be a sugar cookie with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Second Street Joe will visit "Roasted Bliss" this Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.