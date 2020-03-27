Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery is delivering cookies to emergency workers

SAINT CHARLES, Minn. - Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop and Bakery created a GoFundMe where every $20 donated on the page will go to support 10 emergency workers. They created in hopes of brightening their day a little bit.

The shop just delivered 600 cookies to the Winona Hospital - that was thanks to a generous donation from Neumann Oil Company. They also delivered cookies to the Winona Police Department and Rochester Police Department earlier this week. Ali Johnson, the co-owner, explained their goal is to raise enough funds to give cookies and pastries to emergency workers from Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center staff, grocery workers, UPS and FedEx workers and truck drivers. She said she hopes this will help motivate first responders and let them know they're extremely appreciated. "I think we need to focus on the positive and how to make a difference in other people's lives," said Johnson. "I think in a time of need it's really cool - especially as Minnesotans - to see everyone step up and it warms my heart and quite frankly, everyone loves a good sweet treat."

If you would like to donate baked goods to a specific business or directly to their GoFundMe page, you can click here.