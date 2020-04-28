Clear
Roadwork season in full swing amid pandemic

Many construction projects on both sides of the state line are now under way

Apr 28, 2020
Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Red flags, detour and road closure signs are already becoming a common sight in our area.

In fact, many long needed projects are finally getting underway, such as bridge replacement on U.S. Highway 65 just north of Rockwell; the resumption of constructing longer turning lanes at the intersection of I-35 and Iowa 122 in Clear Lake; the widening of U.S. Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center; culvert replacement on Iowa 9 in Worth County; and repaving the Eastbound lanes of I-90 between Freeborn County Road 46 and Austin, just to name a few.

And even though road construction season is getting underway amidst the pandemic, it's not pumping the brakes on these projects.

While workers are already mindful by practicing safety on the job, Pete Hjelmstad with Iowa DOT says crews a bit more cautious when it comes to distancing.

"Our workers are able to do what they can to maintain social distancing. The contractors are asked to do the same thing. With the projects we have going right now and being out in the open on the highways, they are able to continue their work."

A couple of benefits to the start of this construction season: lighter traffic, which is an added safety benefit for workers, and being able to start early. But without as many people on the roads and less money coming in to fund projects, could certain projects be delayed? The DOT is keeping an eye on it.

"We are definitely seeing a decrease in revenue because of the amount of people who are not traveling, doing what they're supposed to be doing and staying home. We are monitoring the situation and we will continue to monitor it and make adjustments as needed."

Mike Dougherty with MnDOT says crews have added some extra steps, including more cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and conducting meetings outdoors where participants can stand apart. In addition, projects for the current season have already been accounted for and are not facing delays.

