Roads not safe for travel even for first responders

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 8:32 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Cars stranded in the middle of the roadways, people helping each other push vehicles to safety and white out conditions are just a few of the scenes deputies saw and that was inside Mason City limits.
“This is one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Deputy Jeff Bryant.
Bryant has been doing this for the last two decades. He said the conditions don’t bother him as much as they use to, but it just isn’t safe for them to even be on the roads. But they are still getting calls for help from people stranded.
“I had to help a guy who was stuck for around 14 hours,” he said. “He was out of gas and his truck was dead.”
But he won’t be coming to your rescue if you aren’t in life-threatening danger.
“If you are stuck in a ditch and you have other means of getting out don’t call us,” said County Engineer Brandon Billings. “We have a lot of equipment and people’s lives in danger to come and get you.”
Mother Nature won this weekend, but Billings said they have plans to get the roads clear for travel by end of day Monday.
“We are going to be out for about 12 hours tomorrow tag teaming it with two graders,” he said. “Two trucks working together to get the roads open simultaneously.”

