Roads closed in Mason City and Rochester

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Two roads are being closed to deal with the problems left behind by winter.
In Mason City, Plymouth Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:30 am Tuesday. The city says that’s so crews can pump excess water out of the pond.
Plymouth Road closure, courtesy of Mason City.
In Rochester, 9th Avenue SW has been shut down from 6th Street SW to 130 feet south of the intersection. The city says the brick street has heaved to the point of being impassable to vehicles. This stretch of road will remain closed until it can be repaired. Access to homes will be from 7th Street SW.
9th Avenue closure, courtesy of Rochester.
