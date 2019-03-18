Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Roads closed in Mason City and Rochester

Crews dealing with the aftermath of winter.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 4:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Two roads are being closed to deal with the problems left behind by winter.

In Mason City, Plymouth Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:30 am Tuesday. The city says that’s so crews can pump excess water out of the pond.

Plymouth Road closure, courtesy of Mason City.

In Rochester, 9th Avenue SW has been shut down from 6th Street SW to 130 feet south of the intersection. The city says the brick street has heaved to the point of being impassable to vehicles. This stretch of road will remain closed until it can be repaired. Access to homes will be from 7th Street SW.

9th Avenue closure, courtesy of Rochester.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Community Events